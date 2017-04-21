Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2017 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFR. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $94.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) traded down 0.75% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 389,656 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $57.94 and a 12 month high of $96.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm earned $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4,080.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annette M. Alonzo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $552,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,272.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $4,372,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

