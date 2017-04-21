Analysts Set Expectations for Leucrotta Exploration Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Leucrotta Exploration’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

LXE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. GMP Securities raised shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Desjardins set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leucrotta Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.61.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s primary areas of focus are in the Dawson-Sunrise area of northeast British Columbia.

