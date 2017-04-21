State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Re/Max Holdings by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,242,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,393,000 after buying an additional 101,946 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Re/Max Holdings by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after buying an additional 248,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Re/Max Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Re/Max Holdings by 30.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Re/Max Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) traded up 1.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. 75,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $63.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Re/Max Holdings had a return on equity of 81.52% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Re/Max Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Re/Max Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $53.00 target price on shares of Re/Max Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Re/Max Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Re/Max Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Re/Max Holdings in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $250,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,823 shares in the company, valued at $514,116.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Lindquist Scoville sold 804 shares of Re/Max Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $44,622.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Re/Max Holdings

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is a franchisor in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages around the world under the RE/MAX brand and mortgage brokerages within the United States under the Motto Mortgage brand. The Company is a franchised business, with all of the RE/MAX branded brokerage office locations being operated by franchisees, including RE/MAX, LLC, which owns the RE/MAX brand, and sells franchises and franchising rights; Independent Regional Franchise Owner, which owns rights to sell brokerage franchises in a specified region; Franchisee (or Broker-Owner), which operates a RE/MAX-branded brokerage office, lists properties and recruits agents, and Agent (or Sales Associate), including branded independent contractors operating out of local franchise brokerage offices.

