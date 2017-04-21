Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 3,322 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the third quarter worth about $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the third quarter worth about $960,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the third quarter worth about $3,749,000. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 320,625 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.94. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.30. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $437.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/21/3322-shares-in-macquarie-infrastructure-corp-mic-acquired-by-comerica-bank-updated.html.

MIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure Corp news, General Counsel Michael Kernan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.15 per share, with a total value of $74,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Stanley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,668,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.