12,700 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Folger Hill Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 198,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Cpcm LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,544,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) traded down 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $113.43. 3,885,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $114.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 9th. Vetr cut shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.84 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.12.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $986,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,632.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,111,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

