Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (VRX) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.00

Media stories about Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s scoring:

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) opened at 9.02 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.14 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $38.50. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl also saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,451 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 123% compared to the typical volume of 652 put options.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 43.81%. The company earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $20.00 price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 18,114,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $199,258,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,034,000 shares of company stock worth $32,825,280 in the last 90 days. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

