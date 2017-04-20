CIBC Lowers Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) to Sector Perform

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) opened at 46.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post $2.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,504,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,037,483,000 after buying an additional 1,045,495 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 49,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

