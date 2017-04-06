Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) Director Erez Gissin sold 7,300 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) opened at 51.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $539.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.42. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Tucows had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The firm earned $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post $1.99 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tucows Inc. (TCX) Director Sells $343,100.00 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/06/tucows-inc-tcx-director-sells-343100-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tucows by 82.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Domain Services and Network Access Services. The Domain Services segment has over three service offerings, being wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile services and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.