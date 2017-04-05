Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (VRX) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a $20.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) opened at 10.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm’s market cap is $3.54 billion.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a positive return on equity of 43.81% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 18,114,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $199,258,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $32,460,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,034,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,825,280. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

