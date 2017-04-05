Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at CIBC

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) traded down 1.08% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. 114,127 shares of the stock were exchanged. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post $2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 116.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,968,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,893,000 after buying an additional 232,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,027,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,915,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,945,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,430,000 after buying an additional 542,061 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,763,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,353,000 after buying an additional 81,890 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $141,935,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

