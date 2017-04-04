Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 55,933,403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Specifically, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,460,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 18,114,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $199,258,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,034,000 shares of company stock worth $32,825,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

VRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

The company’s market cap is $3.54 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 9.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 127.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 238,216 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 57.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 489,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after buying an additional 179,569 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 522,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

