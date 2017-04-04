El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.46.

El Pollo LoCo Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) remained flat at $11.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,660 shares. El Pollo LoCo Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $446.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

El Pollo LoCo Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo Holdings had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings will post $0.66 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/04/el-pollo-loco-holdings-inc-loco-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings by 1,171.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo LoCo Holdings

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc is a restaurant concept that offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken. The Company operates in the limited service restaurant segment. The Company’s activities are conducted through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc (EPL), which develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo Holdings (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.