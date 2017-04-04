Maxim Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Vetr raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $428.20 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $413.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) traded down 0.11% on Wednesday, hitting $452.26. 404,352 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 587.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.89 and its 200 day moving average is $404.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $352.96 and a 1-year high of $470.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matthew H. Paull bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $397.71 per share, for a total transaction of $159,084.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,447.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,800.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

