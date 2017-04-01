Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Receives $8.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Himax Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) opened at 9.12 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.60 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.77%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Receives $8.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/01/himax-technologies-inc-himx-receives-8-23-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 145,191.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 172,778 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 69.7% in the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 122,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 12,822,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,277,000 after buying an additional 2,999,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 381,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.