American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $21.76 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

AOBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut American Outdoor Brands Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wunderlich restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Forward View restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on American Outdoor Brands Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) traded up 0.87% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.81. 1,224,155 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.75. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company earned $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.06 million. American Outdoor Brands Corp had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider P. James Debney acquired 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $209,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 358,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,129.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Corp Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services.

