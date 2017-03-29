Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH) Insider Sells C$796,573.45 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSE:FFH) insider Andrew Barnard sold 1,733 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$459.65, for a total value of C$796,573.45.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Andrew Barnard sold 20 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$458.58, for a total value of C$9,171.60.

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSE:FFH) opened at 625.59 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $586.00 and a 1-year high of $777.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $618.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $654.39. The company’s market cap is $14.43 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings from C$660.00 to C$670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings to C$720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings from C$725.00 to C$650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings

