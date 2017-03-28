Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) opened at 21.16 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company’s market capitalization is $210.61 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Rapp bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $158,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,354,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,462,722.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. The Company is evaluating approximately two product candidates, ZYN002 and ZYN001, in over five indications. The Company intends to study ZYN002 in patients with refractory epilepsy, osteoarthritis and Fragile X syndrome.

