General Dynamics Co. (GD) Position Cut by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,859 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,610,000 after buying an additional 138,432 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 397.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,445,000 after buying an additional 260,800 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 166,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) opened at 185.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $128.99 and a one year high of $194.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post $9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. S&P Equity Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.02 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.93.

In other General Dynamics news, Director William P. Fricks sold 10,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $1,939,813.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Barra sold 9,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.07, for a total value of $1,854,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,956,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

