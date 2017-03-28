Zosano Pharma Corp (ZSAN) Short Interest Update

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,401,425 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the February 28th total of 1,181,376 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,340 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 23.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 1,099,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $2,210,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma Corp by 66.7% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 795,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 318,450 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma Corp during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma Corp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) opened at 1.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Zosano Pharma Corp has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company’s market capitalization is $33.07 million.

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Corp will post ($0.95) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZSAN. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zosano Pharma Corp in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Zosano Pharma Corp

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company has developed a transdermal microneedle patch system to deliver its formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a range of indications. Its microneedle patch system offers consistent drug delivery and improved ease of use and room-temperature stability.

