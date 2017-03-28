Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 229.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The firm earned $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) opened at 10.90 on Tuesday. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The stock’s market cap is $270.46 million.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC raised its stake in Zogenix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Aegis started coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders in requirement of treatment alternatives. The Company’s areas of focus are epilepsy and schizophrenia.

