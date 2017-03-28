Zacks: RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (RXII) Receives Average Rating of “” from Brokerages

Shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) have earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp an industry rank of 93 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.49% of RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) opened at 0.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $5.02 million. RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) company developing therapeutics in dermatology and ophthalmology that address unmet medical needs. The Company’s development programs are based on its self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA) platform and Samcyprone, a topical immunomodulator.

