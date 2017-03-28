Key Tronic Co. (KTCC) Given $9.25 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) have received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Key Tronic an industry rank of 38 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Key Tronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) opened at 7.21 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $8.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Key Tronic will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 40.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, is engaged in contract manufacturing for a range of products. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of a range of products. The Company provides engineering services, procurement and distribution, materials management, manufacturing and assembly services, in-house testing, and customer service.

