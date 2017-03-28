Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Omnicom has performed in line with the industry year to date. A competitive and fragmented communications services industry coupled with high susceptibility to concentration risks pose a threat to Omnicom’s profitability. As the company expands its international operations, it is also highly exposed to risks from foreign exchange barriers, particularly after the Brexit referendum. Brexit could further result in higher tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade between the U.K. and the European Union, lowering its productivity. Nevertheless, Omnicom reported relatively healthy fourth-quarter 2016 results. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.02 driven by modest organic growth. The increasing demand for media services, speedy growth of technologies and massive proliferation of channels are likely to improve the top-line growth in the future.”

OMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) opened at 84.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post $5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In related news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $119,196.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,329,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,121,000 after buying an additional 71,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,322,000 after buying an additional 406,076 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,774,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,827,000 after buying an additional 400,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,382,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,503,000 after buying an additional 360,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,035,000 after buying an additional 220,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

