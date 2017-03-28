Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. is a leading online auction marketplace for wholesale, surplus and salvage assets. LSI enables its corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on excess assets by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services that integrate sales and marketing, logistics and transaction settlement into a single offering. LSI has developed and deployed highly successful online sales programs on a significant scale for clients including large corporations and government agencies to maximize the market reach and recovery value of surplus assets in a timely manner. “

Shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) traded up 2.61% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,801 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The firm’s market cap is $246.41 million. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm earned $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post ($0.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The Company employs e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Company’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to a global supply of new, surplus and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information.

