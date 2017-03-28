ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ImmunoGen reported wider-than-expected loss in quarter ending Dec 31 2016 with revenues missing estimates. However, shares of the company have outperformed the broader industry so far this year. ImmunoGen’s collaborations with big healthcare companies not only validate its technology but also provide it with funds in the form of milestone and royalty and other payments. Moreover the company’s target market is ovarian cancer, represents huge potential. On the flip side, ImmunoGen has only a limited number of wholly owned candidates in its pipeline. Notably, most of the pipeline candidates are in early stages of development and still a long way from entering the market, if at all. Hence successful development and subsequent approval of its lead pipeline candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine (platinum-resistant ovarian cancer), is crucial for ImmunoGen. ImmunoGen is moving to reporting on a calendar-year basis, effective Jan 1, 2017.”

IMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $2.50 to $1.30 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.53.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) opened at 3.72 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $9.78. The company’s market capitalization is $324.96 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post ($1.44) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 93.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 930,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The Company is engaged in the discovery of monoclonal antibody-based anticancer therapeutics. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

