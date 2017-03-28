Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELEKTA (NASDAQ:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of ELEKTA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of ELEKTA (NASDAQ:EKTAY) remained flat at $9.39 on Friday. ELEKTA has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 293.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ELEKTA (EKTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-elekta-ektay-to-buy-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ELEKTA (EKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ELEKTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEKTA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.