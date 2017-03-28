DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Shares of DBS Group Holdings (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 41,842 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.29. DBS Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (DBSDY) to Buy” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-dbs-group-holdings-ltd-dbsdy-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

DBS Group Holdings Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company operates business through its subsidiary, DBS Bank Ltd (the Bank), which is engaged in a range of commercial banking and financial services, principally in Asia. Its segments include Consumer Banking/Wealth Management; Institutional Banking; Treasury, and Others.

