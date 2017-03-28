Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coupa Software Inc (COUP) to “Hold”

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

COUP has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr cut Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.91 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) opened at 24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $41.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business earned $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post ($0.54) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated is a United States-based company, which provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally. The Company offers spend management cloud applications, which are pre-integrated. The platform offers consumerized financial applications.

