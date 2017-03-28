Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (CQH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (AMEX:CQH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC owns and operates liquefied natural gas terminal. The terminal has regasification facilities. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (AMEX:CQH) traded down 0.29% on Friday, reaching $23.96. 40,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 311.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 4,500 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $106,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings by 31.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (Cheniere Holdings) is a limited liability company. The Company’s business consists of owning and holding Cheniere Energy Patners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners) limited partner common units, Class B units and subordinated units (collectively, the Cheniere Partners units), along with cash or other property that it receives as distributions in respect of such units.

