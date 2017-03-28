Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) to Buy

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

CWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vetr upgraded Camping World Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.49 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Camping World Holdings in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Forward View reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Camping World Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shares of Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 147,242 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $591.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.14. Camping World Holdings has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $670 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings will post $1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $3,240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $3,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc provides a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. It provides its consumer services and plans offerings through its Good Sam brand and it provides its retail offerings through its Camping World brand.

