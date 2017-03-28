Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) to “Hold”

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AAC Holdings, Inc. is a provider of inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. It provides detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient care services. AAC Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) opened at 8.43 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $199.71 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. AAC Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AAC Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.33%. The business earned $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AAC Holdings will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in AAC Holdings by 41.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AAC Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAC Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in AAC Holdings by 30.3% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 136,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 31,629 shares during the period. Finally, Lombardia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AAC Holdings by 39.7% in the third quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

AAC Holdings, Inc is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. The Company performs drug testing and diagnostics laboratory services and provides physician services to its clients. As of June 30, 2016, the Company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,139 beds, which includes 636 licensed detoxification beds, and 18 standalone outpatient centers.

