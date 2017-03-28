VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “VeriFone expects growth in EMV demand and accredited partnerships to boost financials in the long term. It remains optimistic about VeriFone Engage and Carbon iPOS offerings as well and expects restructuring activities to start generating significant savings over the long run. Plus, the estimates have largely remained stable ahead of its first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings release. However, the management gave a cautious outlook for fiscal 2017 on account of shift in EMV deadline and continued forex volatility. If we look at past one year performance, VeriFone shares have vastly underperformed the Zacks categorized Financial Transaction Services industry. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vetr downgraded VeriFone Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $18.96 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded VeriFone Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an in-line rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriFone Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) opened at 18.91 on Thursday. VeriFone Systems has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The company’s market cap is $2.11 billion.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. VeriFone Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business earned $457 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriFone Systems will post $1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriFone Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of VeriFone Systems during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriFone Systems during the second quarter worth $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriFone Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriFone Systems during the third quarter worth $167,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriFone Systems Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

