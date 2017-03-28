Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast limited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) opened at 8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $658.21 million. Mesoblast limited has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mesoblast limited (MESO) to Hold” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/zacks-investment-research-lowers-mesoblast-limited-meso-to-hold.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast limited stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mesoblast limited were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast limited Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.