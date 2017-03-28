ILG Inc (ILG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ILG, Inc. offers owners, members and guests benefits and services, as well as destinations through its portfolio of resorts and clubs. The company’s operating businesses include Aqua-Aston Hospitality, Hyatt Vacation Ownership, Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, VRI Europe and Vistana Signature Experiences. ILG, Inc., formerly known as Interval Leisure Group Inc., is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ILG. TheStreet raised ILG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ILG in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ILG in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ILG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) opened at 19.28 on Thursday. ILG has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. ILG had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business earned $455 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. ILG’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ILG will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from ILG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ILG’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

In related news, SVP Marie A. Lee sold 7,000 shares of ILG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $128,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,713,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ILG

ILG, Inc, formerly Interval Leisure Group, Inc, is a provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences. The Company is a global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton brands in vacation ownership. The Company operates through two segments: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. Its Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers, by providing vacation exchange services and vacation rental, working with resort developers and operating vacation rental properties.

