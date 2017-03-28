Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) to Sell

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

GOLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golfsmith International Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Golfsmith International Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) traded down 1.80% on Monday, hitting $17.44. 119,800 shares of the stock traded hands. Golfsmith International Holdings has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/zacks-investment-research-lowers-golfsmith-international-holdings-inc-golf-to-sell.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,269,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000.

About Golfsmith International Holdings

Receive News & Ratings for Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.