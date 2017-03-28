Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) opened at 27.90 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company’s market cap is $1.37 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) to Hold” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-shenandoah-telecommunications-company-shen-to-hold.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,697,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after buying an additional 32,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 2,036,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 600,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a telecommunications holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides both regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end user customers and other telecommunications providers. Its segments include Wireless, which provides digital wireless service to a portion of over four-state area covering the region from Harrisburg, York and Altoona, Pennsylvania, to Harrisonburg, Virginia; Cable segment, which provides video, Internet and voice services in franchise areas in portions of Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, and leases fiber optic facilities throughout its service area; Wireline segment, which provides regulated and unregulated voice services, digital subscriber lines Internet access and long distance access services throughout Shenandoah county, and Other segment, which includes operations of the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.