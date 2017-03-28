Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of Fuji Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) opened at 18.68 on Friday. Fuji Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd (FUJHY) to Sell” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-fuji-heavy-industries-ltd-fujhy-to-sell.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Fuji Heavy Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Fuji Heavy Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Fuji Heavy Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Fuji Heavy Industries by 22.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter.

Fuji Heavy Industries Company Profile

Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. is a manufacturer of Subaru automobiles. The Company’s segments include Automobiles, Aerospace, Industrial products and Other. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. The Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.