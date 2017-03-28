EPR Properties (EPR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, FBR & Co set a $80.00 price objective on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) traded down 0.67% during trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 393,655 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.69. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.48. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business earned $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post $3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.35%.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Wright III sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $315,897.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 13,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $1,018,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,995 shares of company stock worth $2,777,150 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $205,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (EPR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment portfolio includes entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Company’s Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

