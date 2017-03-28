CyberOptics Co. (CYBE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CYBE. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on CyberOptics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on CyberOptics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) traded down 1.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 138,354 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of -0.23.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hatteras Funds LP increased its stake in CyberOptics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Hatteras Funds LP now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

Cyberoptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The Company’s products and services are used in the surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor and three dimensional (3D) scanning solutions and services markets. Its products are sold into the electronics assembly, dynamic random access memory and flash memory, and semiconductor fabrication capital equipment markets.

