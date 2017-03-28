Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compass Group plc (CMPGY) to Sell

Compass Group plc (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Societe Generale upgraded Compass Group plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group plc in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group plc in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Compass Group plc (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) opened at 19.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. Compass Group plc has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86.

About Compass Group plc

Compass Group PLC provides food and support services. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Rest of World and Central activities. The Europe segment includes Turkey and Russia. The Rest of World segment includes Japan. The Company delivers services in sectors, including business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; defense, offshore and remote, and sports and leisure.

