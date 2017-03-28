Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. in a report on Sunday, January 22nd.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) opened at 9.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.82. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Sell” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-algonquin-power-utilities-corp-aqn-to-sell.html.

