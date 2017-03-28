Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Actuant Co. (ATU) to Hold

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last one month, Actuant’s shares underperformed and also looks overvalued compared to the Zacks categorized Machine-Tools & Related Products industry. The company reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2017 results. Quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues surpassed the same by 3.6%. The company is poised to grow on the back of bold restructuring moves, new investments and favorable industrial market conditions. However, challenging conditions prevailing in the oil and gas market remain a major setback. The company narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance and reaffirmed revenue guidance for fiscal 2017.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Actuant from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Actuant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Actuant from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) opened at 25.10 on Friday. Actuant has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $29.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Actuant’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Actuant will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ted Wozniak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $397,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eugene Edward Skogg sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $115,417.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,204 shares of company stock worth $5,489,499 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Actuant by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 134,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Actuant by 63.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 186,288 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Actuant by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 91,372 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $5,575,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its position in Actuant by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 338,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

