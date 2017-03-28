Zacks: Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “” from Brokerages

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $70.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank of Marin Bancorp an industry rank of 37 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FIG Partners increased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) opened at 64.90 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $395.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post $3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s customer base is made up of business and personal banking relationships from the communities near the branch office locations. Its business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations.

