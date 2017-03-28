Analysts Anticipate AV Homes Inc (AVHI) to Post ($0.03) Earnings Per Share

AV Homes Inc (NASDAQ:AVHI) has earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AV Homes an industry rank of 200 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AV Homes in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) opened at 16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. AV Homes has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.30. AV Homes had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 39.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AV Homes will post $0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AV Homes by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AV Homes during the third quarter worth about $152,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AV Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AV Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AV Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AV Homes Company Profile

AV Homes, Inc is a homebuilder engaged in the business of homebuilding and community development in Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas. The Company is also engaged in other real estate activities, such as the operation of amenities and the sale of land for third-party development. The Company’s segments include Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas.

