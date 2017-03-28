UQM Technologies Inc (UQM) Given $1.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of UQM Technologies Inc (NYSE:UQM) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UQM Technologies an industry rank of 152 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UQM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UQM Technologies stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of UQM Technologies Inc (NYSE:UQM) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of UQM Technologies worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

UQM Technologies (NYSE:UQM) traded up 2.41% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,578 shares. UQM Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The firm’s market capitalization is $24.75 million.

About UQM Technologies

UQM Technologies, Inc, (UQM) develops, manufactures and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine, military and industrial markets. The Company’s focus is incorporating its technology as propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, delivering the heart of the electric vehicle.

