Zacks: Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Given Average Rating of “” by Brokerages

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp an industry rank of 59 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp by 34.3% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 109,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 239,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) opened at 13.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $168.71 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp’s dividend payout ratio is -15.32%.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is engaged in manufacturing and selling specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. The Company operates through two segments: the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment, and the Air and Liquid Processing segment. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment consists of Union Electric Steel Corporation (Union Electric Steel or UES) and Union Electric Steel UK Limited (UES-UK).

