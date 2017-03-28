Zacks: Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) Given $32.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $32.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Allegiance Bancshares an industry rank of 38 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director William S. Nichols III sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $128,015.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,023.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Michael Neyland sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $340,676.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,072 shares of company stock worth $514,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 13.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 358,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 43,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) opened at 35.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $462.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.29. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, Allegiance Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual customers. In addition to banking during normal business hours, the Company offers extended drive-in hours, automated teller machines (ATMs) and banking by telephone, mail and Internet.

