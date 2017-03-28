Barry Z. Dodson Sells 15,315 Shares of Yadkin Financial Corp (YDKN) Stock

Yadkin Financial Corp (NYSE:YDKN) Director Barry Z. Dodson sold 15,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $523,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,786.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yadkin Financial Corp (NYSE:YDKN) opened at 34.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. Yadkin Financial Corp has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yadkin Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp during the third quarter worth $237,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yadkin Financial Corp

Yadkin Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business operations through its subsidiary, Yadkin Bank, which is a chartered community bank that provides services in approximately 110 branches across North Carolina and South Carolina. Yadkin Bank provides banking, mortgage, investment and insurance services to businesses and consumers across the Carolinas.

