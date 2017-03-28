XLMedia PLC (XLM) Declares GBX 0.04 Dividend

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) opened at 109.722 on Tuesday. XLMedia PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 61.18 and a 1-year high of GBX 123.98. The company’s market cap is GBX 216.92 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.60.

In related news, insider Ory Weihs purchased 110,000 shares of XLMedia PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £122,100 ($153,449.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on shares of XLMedia PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About XLMedia PLC

XLMedia PLC is an online performance marketing company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide digital performance marketing services. It operates through three segments: Publishing, Media and Partners Network. Its Publishing segment owns over 2,000 informational Websites in approximately 17 languages.

