Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Xilinx from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Xilinx from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) opened at 58.20 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $586 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/xilinx-inc-xlnx-research-coverage-started-at-mizuho-updated.html.

In related news, insider Vincent Tong sold 11,155 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michael Patterson sold 6,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,625,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7,047.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 410,361 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after buying an additional 404,620 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 187,159 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.